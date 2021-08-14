Breaking News: Thousands feared dead in Haiti earthquake

Thousands of people are feared dead in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the Caribbean island today.

The earthquake also caused tremors in The Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and Cuba.

The US Geological Survey further said there is 35 per cent chance of fatalities ranging between 1,000 and 10,000, and a 35 per cent chance of millions of dollars in economic losses.

