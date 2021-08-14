Bonnie Tyler’s concert in Salobreña Granada cancelled

Chris King
Bonnie Tyler's concert in Salobreña Granada cancelled
Bonnie Tyler's concert in Salobreña Granada cancelled. image: twitter official bonnie tyler

Bonnie Tyler’s concert due to take this evening, Friday, August 13, in Salobreña Granada has been cancelled due to the singers ‘indisposition’

Bonnie Tyler’s concert that was due to take place this evening, Friday, August 13, in the Los Trances Municipal Sports Centre in Salobreñas, Granada, has been postponed, due to what the organisers described as the singer’s ‘disposition’.

Lorena Pal, the interpreter who is accompanying the Welsh singing star on this tour, went on stage – with the public already starting to enter the venue – to announce that Ms Tyler had been feeling unwell since around 12 midday, with symptoms compatible to Covid-19, and although she had started to feel better as the day progressed, at dinner time she felt worse again and had to call for a doctor.

As a result, the doctor insisted she took a PCR test and now she must wait for the result, which should be known tomorrow, Saturday, which, if coming back positive, will affect the rest of her concert tour dates in  Southern Spain.

The organisers have reportedly said they plan to reschedule the concert date in Granada province, but anybody wishing for a refund can get their ticket money returned, as reported by granadahoy.com.

