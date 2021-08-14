Banksy confirms he is behind the British seaside ‘Staycation’ artwork

Banksy has confirmed that he is responsible for a number of artwork that appeared around seaside towns in the UK.

The anonymous street artist confirmed their involvement in a number of paintings that have gained public attention in the past few weeks in a post on Instagram. They appear to have been named A British Staycation’.

Another of Banksy’s works appeared in Great Yarmouth, with similar murals found in the seaside towns of Brean, Gorleston, Torquay and Lowestoft.

A video posted in Banksy’s Instagram account seems to claim responsibility for a number of the artworks, including one in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft in Suffolk that depicts three children in a boat accompanied by the message “We’re all in the same boat” written in the background.

In a video posted on Instagram with the name ‘Banksy’ shows the mantra “Go hard or go home” that was written on a new house in a model village in Great Yarmouth.

The video shows how some of the works were created and reactions from people who spotted the art.

The social media post comes as there has been speculation that Banksy may finally reveal their identity, Bristol Post reports.

