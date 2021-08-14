Alleged arm-twisting over Covid

A YOUNG employee at an El Toyo hotel was allegedly talked into resigning after testing positive for Covid.

According to the Spanish media, his family have now complained to Work Inspectors on behalf. It was also revealed that the management also pressured him not to reveal details of his contacts.

Not only did he face dismissal without the right to unemployment benefit, but allegedly he was told that unless he handed in his notice immediately, his absence would be treated as unjustified absence from work.

He maintained that the manager told him his symptoms were not compatible with the coronavirus, that he did not want to work, that he was lying and wanted to harm the company.

The young man finally gave in and handed in his notice but the matter is now in the hands of Almeria’s Inspeccion de Trabajo.