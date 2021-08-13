Young child among six killed in Plymouth shootings – main suspect dead.

A young child is reportedly among six people that have died after a shooting took place in Plymouth, according to a report from The Sun.

After receiving an alert from witnesses who reported hearing multiple “gun shots”, Police and multiple ambulance service vehicles raced to Keyham in Plymouth on Thursday evening, August 12.

Devon and Cornwall police said they were called to a shooting on Biddick Drive at around 6.10pm, later confirming to the media that there had been six fatalities at the scene.

Police said on arrival at the scene that officers found two females and two males deceased. A further male, whom they believe is the offender, was also found dead. All the deceased are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Another female who was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds died a short time later in hospital from her injuries.

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard tweeted that one of the victims was a child under the age of 10.

He said in a tweet: “Police have confirmed that six people have died in the shooting in #keyham in #plymouth. More people are being treated for their injuries in the hospital. Just so unspeakably awful. My condolences and thoughts are with the families. I’m utterly devastated that one of the people killed in the #keyham shooting was a child under 10 years old.”

All of the next of kin of the deceased have now been located and informed by Devon and Cornwall Police officers.

Police had immediately declared a ‘critical incident’ but did stress that the shooting was not terror-related.

