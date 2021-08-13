Watch amazing video of police testing jet suit to catch criminals

British defence researchers have hosted an event to encourage free thinking by showcasing a jet suit that could help fight crime and terrorism.

Among the science displayed to senior officials from the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Home Office was Gravity, a human jet suit system.

The pilot swooped in to amaze the invited guests, then presented a fictitious scenario, flying rapidly through the air with the jet suit and tracking down a would-be assailant.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Those watching the jet suit event included Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt and Professor Paul Taylor, the Police Chief Scientific Advisor.

Martin chairs the National Police Chief Council and coordinates the operational response across the police service to the threats the UK faces, including terrorism, organised crime and national emergencies, said, “Seeing a human flying is really impressive. To see something that feels like you’re watching science fiction took all those watching by surprise.

“It is clear the Gravity system has lots of potential and we are fascinated to see how it will develop and if there are any possible uses in a policing environment in years to come,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.