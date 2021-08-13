Vigo woman under investigation after driving in the wrong direction on THREE motorways

A 65-year-old woman from Vigo is under investigation by the Guardia Civil for driving in the wrong direction along THREE motorways and failing a drugs test



The Guardia Civil is criminally investigating a 65-year-old female resident of the Pontevedra municipality of Vigo, in Galicia, for driving in the opposite direction on the AP-9 motorway, as well as on sections of the Vigo-Tui and Baiona–Puxeiros motorways.

Once she was finally intercepted by a Guardia Civil Traffic patrol, the woman gave a positive result in a drugs test, having previously disobeyed the stop sign on the police vehicle whose officers were attempting to stop her vehicle, which eventually came to a halt when she crashed into another vehicle.

This bizarre sequence of events unfolded at around 2.55am last Tuesday, August 10, when 112 emergency services contacted the Central Cota of the Guardia Civil in Pontevedra to inform them that they had received reports from drivers of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on the AP-9 motorway to Coruña, but driving along the opposite lanes heading towards Tui.

One hour later, another alert was received informing that the same vehicle was driving on the A-55 motorway – Vigo-Tui – at Km14, heading in the direction of Vigo, but again, travelling along the opposite lanes, heading towards Tui, where at the end of the Vigo Seminary, she disobeyed the stop signs of a patrol from the Guardia Civil Traffic patrol from O Porriño, and fled.

Moments later, a new alert was received that the very same vehicle was circulating in the opposite direction on the AG-57 motorway – Baiona-Puxeiros – at Km17, in the town of Vincios, and again on the AP-9, at Km140, heading towards Tui, along the lanes of A Coruña.

Finally, the woman’s vehicle was intercepted when it suffered an accident on the AP-9, near Vigo, when it was at Km152,800, heading in the direction of A Coruña, where it was involved in a side collision with another passenger car, resulting in minor injuries to the two drivers.

After being subjected to the mandatory alcohol and drug tests, the Vigo woman gave a negative result in the breathalyser test, but an indicative positive result for THC in the drug test, as reported by cadenaser.com.

