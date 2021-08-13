Up close and impersonal

YEARLY SPECTACLE: The Perseids as previously seen from Calar Alto Photo credit: Alicia Lozano

STARGAZERS anxious to see the Perseid meteor shower were asked not to get too close to the Calar Alta domes.

Each year more people go up to the Observatory for a ringside seat to see the annual spectacle on the nights of August 11 and 12 but this time the Friends of the Calar Alto Astronomical Centre sent out a plea via the social media beforehand.

“The Observatory continues to work and produce science on these nights,” the Friends said, reminding the public that it was not necessary to get near to the domes to see the Perseids.

“It is vital that there is no light pollution near the telescopes, so the centre is putting on extra security and barriers will be set up at all accesses to the telescopes,” the association announced beforehand.

The Friends recommended keeping to the esplanades after reaching Calar Alto from either Gergal or Aulago.

“You’ll see just as well,” they promised.  “Let’s look after our Observatory.”


Linda Hall
