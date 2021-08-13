UK’s quarantine hotel policy for arrivals from red list countries faces legal challenge

UK’s quarantine hotel policy for arrivals from red list countries now faces a legal challenge.

The UK’s quarantine hotel policy for arrivals from red list countries is being challenged with a call for a judicial review – law firm PGMBM, which are based in London, has started legal proceedings.

Under the current law, passengers must spend 11 nights in quarantine hotels on returning from red list countries, even if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid. The UK currently has more than 60 locations including Turkey, Mexico, Kenya on it’s red list.

The cost of isolating in a quarantine hotel has recently shot up from £1,750 – €2,059 to £2,285 – €2,688 after the government reviewed costs.

The law firm is also seeking refunds of the cost of the quarantine hotel stays in addition to compensation for the breach in human rights, saying that it is an “unlawful deprivation of liberty”.

“Mandatory hotel quarantine is a fundamental breach of human rights. It has led to the false imprisonment of people who are fully vaccinated and have tested negative. Prisoners are entitled to more liberty than those forced to quarantine in hotels,” said Managing partner Tom Goodhead to the BBC.

The majority of the people who get in touch with the firm are not travelling to or from red list countries for holidays or for leisure.

“They are often travelling for emergency or urgent reasons and would not be travelling unless they felt it was absolutely necessary,” Goodhead added.

“We are determined to protect our country and the progress we have made thanks to the vaccine rollout. That is why the government has taken decisive action at the border, including the introduction of the managed quarantine system.

“Every essential check we’ve introduced has strengthened our defences against the risk of new coronavirus variants.

“Countries around the world are taking equivalent action and apply a fixed charge for quarantine costs. The cost for travelling back from a red list country covers transport from the port of arrival to the designated hotel, food, accommodation, security, other essential services and testing,” said a government spokesperson.

