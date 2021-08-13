Doctors, nurses and logistics experts from the UK’s Emergency Medical team will provide clinical supervision and support to Tunisian healthcare services.

Following a request from the Tunisian Government, experts from the UK’s Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT), supported by the UK-Public Health Rapid Support Team (UK-PHRST) have arrived in Tunisia today to help the country tackle their Covid-19 crisis.

The team includes nine doctors, nurses and logistics experts, from the UK, France, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Italy. The medical experts specialise in emergency medicine and infection, prevention and control, as well as humanitarian healthcare. They will provide clinical supervision and support to Tunisian healthcare services and are expected to deploy for up to twelve weeks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Covid-19 infections in Tunisia are rapidly increasing and the health crisis is exacerbating the economic crisis in the country. As the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths surged in Tunisia in July, hospitals and ICU beds across the country became full or were stretched to near maximum capacity.

UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, said, “CovidCOVID-19 has delivered major blows to the Tunisian health system and economy, with the number of daily cases of real concern.

“This deployment of a UK Emergency Medical Team will provide British expertise to Tunisian health care professionals, helping them to tackle the health crisis and saving lives,” he added on August 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.