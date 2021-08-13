Tui cancels more flights and holidays until October including Spain, Turkey and US

Airline TUI has been forced to cancel more flights and holidays because of “uncertainty” around international travel restrictions.

Airline TUI has been forced to cancel more flights and holidays because of “uncertainty” around international travel restrictions. Even though the provider recently expanded its capacity over the last few weeks, some holidays to popular destinations are no longer going ahead as planned.

Spain, Turkey, the US, Mexico and Egypt are included in the flights that have been cancelled. However, The Express reports that TUI assures that cancelled holidays by the airline will be contacting customers to discuss their options, including a full refund.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On the TUI website, the airline explains that if the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against non-essential travel abroad then the flights will not go ahead. It also states that TUI will cancel holidays for destinations on the red list and if international borders close to UK travellers.

“If we need to cancel your holiday for any of these reasons, you don’t need to do anything,” explains TUI.

“We’ll work through bookings in departure date order to proactively contact you as soon as we can.

“If you have an accommodation-only booking, which isn’t impacted by travel restrictions, and that you, therefore, don’t want to cancel, please give us a call.”

August cancellations due to depart on or before August 31:

Abu Dhabi, Aruba, Cancun, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Naples, Italy, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, USA.

Cancelled holidays, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before September 4, 2021 include:

Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Tunisia.

Cancelled holidays, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before October 31, 2021 include:

Almeria, Bulgaria, Calabria, Italy, Girona, Italy – Sardinia (flying with TUI Airways – holidays including flights with partner airlines are still operating), Italy – Sicily (flying with TUI Airways – holidays including flights with partner airlines are still operating), Kvarner Bay, Croatia, Los Cabos, Mexico, Malta (flying with TUI Airways – holidays including flights with partner airlines are still operating), Montenegro.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.