Jet2.com and Jet2holidays comment on quarantine free travel

Chief Executive Officer of Jet2, Steve Heapy, issues a statement on quarantine free travel, stating that it is unfair that hard-working customers and families continue to be judged by a different and stricter set of rules when it comes to taking their well-deserved holidays.

“If customers have been fully vaccinated, today’s announcement changes nothing whatsoever. These customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can continue to enjoy, or look forward to enjoying, quarantine-free flights and holidays from across the UK to any destination on the Green or Amber List this summer.

“From the demand we are seeing this is most certainly the case, with customers looking to enjoy the benefits of the successful vaccination programme by getting away to the sunshine.

“That said, as restrictions across the UK continue to be eased and ‘VIPs’ travel carte-blanche, it is still unfair that hard-working customers and families continue to be judged by a different and stricter set of rules when it comes to taking their well-deserved holidays. Travel is not, and should not be, the preserve of the wealthy and powerful.

“It is frustrating that decisions continue to be made about international travel whilst the criteria for these decisions are withheld from us. Once again, we call on governments to be transparent, both with the data and their parameters for making decisions.

“With Croatia and Bulgaria going onto the Green List from Monday July 19, this means customers can enjoy quarantine-free flights and holidays to Dubrovnik, Split and Bourgas (Sunny Beach) this summer.

“We know what huge demand there is for Green List destinations, so we have made an immediate decision to add thousands of additional seats to Croatia and Bulgaria this summer. This includes two new routes to Bourgas (Bulgaria) from Glasgow and Leeds Bradford for the peak summer holiday season, as well as more summer flights to Dubrovnik.

“Any customers who have not been fully vaccinated and who are due to travel up to and including August 11, 2021 to any destination that is currently on the Amber List can cancel their booking with a full refund or amend their booking fee-free.

“As Turkey is still on the Red List, we have taken the decision to suspend all flights and holidays up to and including August 11 and all affected customers will have their booking cancelled with a full refund.

“The UK Government has committed to reviewing its Traffic Light status of overseas destinations every three weeks. We will continue to review our programme and policies in line with that timetable and we will continue to make considered decisions in the best interests of our customers and independent travel agency partners. We have been repeatedly recognised for that approach throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to do this.”

