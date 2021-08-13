Thomas Markle says he has never met Prince Harry but would like to

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, who has yet to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, made the comments about Harry on GBTV.

Presenter Dan Wooten said, “Just look directly down your camera and give him the message you want him to know, what do you want to say to Prince Harry.”

Markle, who has yet to meet his grandchildren Archi and Lilibet, said, “Harry’s always been invited to see me, he should get on a plane, come down and see me, spend some time with me. Let’s find out who we are, find out who he is, and he’ll find out who I am and that’s how we can start this relationship. I don’t know the man. He’s just someone that’s married my daughter. So, when we are together, we might be able to work something out.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prince Harry is set to release four books as a part of a deal worth an estimated £29 million – €33.89 million. According to reports, the second will only be published after the Queen’s death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.