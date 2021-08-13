Spain has issued more than 18 million Covid certificates

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Galicia's Supreme Court decrees use of mandatory Covid passports not valid
Image: Wikimedia

Spain has issued 18,177,202 Covid-19 certificates, 17,361,058 for vaccination, 400,522 for recovery and 415,622 for diagnostic tests. The electronic format is the most popular.

The autonomous communities that have issued the most certificates in relation to their population are the Canary Islands (57% of their citizens already have an EU Digital Covid Certificate), Galicia (55%) and Catalonia (52%). The least are Murcia (21%) Castilla-La Mancha (20%), and Madrid (16%).

On June 7, Spain became one of the first countries to start issuing and recognizing the EU Digital COVID Certificate, 20 days ahead of the date set by the European Regulation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The correct implementation of this certificate has been a decisive step in the opening of our country to safe international mobility and has been possible thanks to the effort and joint work of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities,” the government said on August 13.

“Its issuance is free and is carried out in electronic or paper format, through the autonomous communities. In addition, in the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Health you can obtain the certificate in the modalities of vaccination and recovery from the disease,” the governmet added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here