Spain has issued 18,177,202 Covid-19 certificates, 17,361,058 for vaccination, 400,522 for recovery and 415,622 for diagnostic tests. The electronic format is the most popular.

The autonomous communities that have issued the most certificates in relation to their population are the Canary Islands (57% of their citizens already have an EU Digital Covid Certificate), Galicia (55%) and Catalonia (52%). The least are Murcia (21%) Castilla-La Mancha (20%), and Madrid (16%).

On June 7, Spain became one of the first countries to start issuing and recognizing the EU Digital COVID Certificate, 20 days ahead of the date set by the European Regulation.

“The correct implementation of this certificate has been a decisive step in the opening of our country to safe international mobility and has been possible thanks to the effort and joint work of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities,” the government said on August 13.

“Its issuance is free and is carried out in electronic or paper format, through the autonomous communities. In addition, in the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Health you can obtain the certificate in the modalities of vaccination and recovery from the disease,” the governmet added.

