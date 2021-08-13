Sevilla police rescue a drowning woman from the Guadalquivir river

SEVILLA National Police officers have saved the life of a young woman who was drowning in the Guadalquivir river



National Police officers in Sevilla helped to save the life of a young woman who had fallen into the Guadalquivir river in the early hours of the morning of Friday, August 13, near where it passes under the San Telmo bridge in the city.

Their quick thinking and ability to improvise the situation definitely stopped this young woman from drowning, as they commandeered a light boat out into the middle of the river to facilitate the rescue.

The rescue was initiated after Room 091 received an alert from a member of the public informing them that they had spotted a woman submerged and possibly drowning, crying out for help, in the waters of the Guadalquivir river as it passed under the San Telmo bridge.

A police patrol was immediately mobilised to the area where, after a visual search, they saw a person clearly in danger, waving their arms in an attempt to attract attention, while clearly struggling, and calling for help. The officers knew that the aquatic rescue unit was on its way, but thinking that the woman did not have much longer before she drowned, they quickly accessed the jetty through Calle Juan Sebastian ElCano.

Next to the jetty was a light boat complete with two oars and so the officers launched this boat out into the river, communicating with the woman to reassure her they were coming to her rescue, and once they were within a few metres of her, one of the officers jumped into the water to keep the drowning woman afloat, until his partner could pass him the oar to pull them both onboard the boat to safety.

A firefighting medical team that was waiting on the shore quickly attended to the woman and an ambulance transferred her to a hospital in the city, with the National Police yet to discover what led to her falling into the river in the first place, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

