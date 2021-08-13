Seven in 10 young people aged 18-29 vaccinated with a first dose

Over 70 per cent of young people aged 18 to 29 in England have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the latest figures show, providing vital protection against infection and serious illness from the virus.

A total of 5,940,038 people in this age group have received a first dose (70.2 per cent) and 2,683,434 people have received both doses (32.4 per cent).

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows that vaccines have saved around 84,600 lives as well as preventing 23.4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations in England up to August 6.

Frontline doctor and television personality Dr Emeka Okorocha praised the rollout among younger cohorts, saying he has seen the impact Covid-19 has had on all ages, including young people, and has urged everyone to get both doses of the jab.

Dr Emeka said, “It’s brilliant that we’ve hit this milestone of 70 per cent of young people being fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Having seen first-hand what Covid-19 can do to all age groups, including young people, I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to get to this point.

“I’d encourage anyone to get both doses of the vaccine as soon as possible, it has the benefit of protecting yourself and others, as well as making sure that you can carry on enjoying things like travelling, nightlife and large events,” he added on August 13.

