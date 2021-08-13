Ryanair apologises after ‘petrified’ autistic boy is forced to take PCR test at Valencian airport

Budget airline Ryanair has been forced to apologise for making an autistic boy take a Covid test before flying, even though he was exempt.

Ryanair said it “regrets” the “stress” caused to 12-year-old Callum Hollingsworth, who is autistic, as he was boarding a plane from Valencia, Spain, to the UK.

Video footage shows the “petrified” boy in tears as staff discuss which nostril they should swab.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An employee, wearing a mask, asks him “do you prefer this one”, pointing to his left nostril. Callum replied: “No, not when it goes all the way up”.

Callum, from Harlow in Essex, cries as he shouts “no” and holds his head in his hands. The man recording the video can be heard saying: “A child with ADHD and autism refused a Ryanair flight even with a GP letter stating exemption. Not good enough for Ryanair.”

Callum’s mother told the BBC: “They said if you don’t have a Covid test you can’t go home, so we had no choice.”

Callum had previously taken the test in January but was granted medical exemption since the experience was such a “nightmare”. He also took one to fly out to Valencia but his mother said it took two months to build him up to go through it so his doctor granted him medical exemption.

People with specific medical conditions do not have to take a Covid test to return to Britain if a note is granted by their doctor, the Daily Mail reports.

Ms Hollingsworth claimed: “He started hitting the chair and then started hitting himself. The staff were just ignoring us. All they kept saying was ‘it’s not our problem’.”

She added: “Callum tried to be brave but he was petrified. The fact that he didn’t need this one made it even worse because we’d told him the previous one was going to be his one and only test.”

#klaarmetRutte

BOYCOTT RYANAIR THE SCUM forcing a ten year old Autistic boy to take an invasive PCR test although tbh what was his Father thinking letting it happen instead of just filming?😤😤 pic.twitter.com/QjaDmW14Yq — Ajaxfriend❌❌❌2 (@2Ajaxfriend) August 12, 2021

A Ryanair spokesman said: “Ryanair regrets to hear of the stress caused to Ms Hollingsworth and her family.

“Ryanair fully complies with EU and government travel restrictions, which are constantly changing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We continue to make improvements and implement procedures to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and our crew is prioritised while complying with each country’s government guidelines at all times.

“Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience caused to Ms Hollingsworth and her family.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.