Red Book of Vertebrates of the Balearic Islands listing 175 species

By
John Smith
-
0
Announcing the new red book
Announcing the new red book Credit: Balearic Government

THE Species Protection Service has published the fourth edition of the Red Book of Vertebrates of the Balearic Islands listing 175 species.

This is a publication that assesses the risk of extinction of 175 vertebrates based on the state of conservation and threats to populations, as well as actions taken to protect them.

In this edition, the improvement in the conservation of ten species is noted, among which are the Red Kite (Milvus milvus) and the European Storm Petrel (Hydrobates pelagicus).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In addition, the Griffon Vulture (Gyps fulvus) is included for the first time, as the bird of prey arrived in Mallorca during a storm in 2008 while migrating from the peninsula to the African continent. Since then, a population has been established in the Serra de Tramuntana, where it coexists with the Black Vulture.

Studies have allowed, in this new edition, a dozen taxa to leave the category of insufficient data, which increases knowledge about many species, including bats, reptiles and lizard, amphibians and cetaceans.

The information is structured in files that contain the scientific and common name of each species, the category of threat in the Balearic Islands, global, state; population characteristics, state and conservation problems, as well as actions taken and proposed preservation.


Thank you for reading ‘Red Book of Vertebrates of the Balearic Islands listing 175 species’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here