THE Species Protection Service has published the fourth edition of the Red Book of Vertebrates of the Balearic Islands listing 175 species.

This is a publication that assesses the risk of extinction of 175 vertebrates based on the state of conservation and threats to populations, as well as actions taken to protect them.

In this edition, the improvement in the conservation of ten species is noted, among which are the Red Kite (Milvus milvus) and the European Storm Petrel (Hydrobates pelagicus).

In addition, the Griffon Vulture (Gyps fulvus) is included for the first time, as the bird of prey arrived in Mallorca during a storm in 2008 while migrating from the peninsula to the African continent. Since then, a population has been established in the Serra de Tramuntana, where it coexists with the Black Vulture.

Studies have allowed, in this new edition, a dozen taxa to leave the category of insufficient data, which increases knowledge about many species, including bats, reptiles and lizard, amphibians and cetaceans.

The information is structured in files that contain the scientific and common name of each species, the category of threat in the Balearic Islands, global, state; population characteristics, state and conservation problems, as well as actions taken and proposed preservation.

