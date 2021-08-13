Puerto Blanco blackspot

DOZENS of boats are currently using the officially closed Puerto Blanco marina in Calpe.

Despite the absence of security or vigilance, Calpe’s Cultural-Environmental Association (ACEC) complained in the Spanish media that it is common to see up to 20 jet-skis entering each day.

The ACEC pointed out that boat-owners, encouraged by the lack of fees, are now mooring there and using the old slipway to embark and disembark. It was also common, the association said, to see adolescents splashing around in the water.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The regional government closed Puerto Blanco in 2016, claiming that the marina’s former concessionary had not complied with the terms of its contract.

The Generalitat then gave the order to remove all boats moored there, on the grounds that their safety could no longer be guaranteed owing to lack of upkeep and “generalised deterioration.”

Meanwhile the boats have returned and, according to ACEC, the marina is filling up with rubbish and litter at the same time.

Last year, the regional Public Works department awarded a new concession to a company required to spend €5 million on rehabilitating the port before next summer.

Work has yet to begin and irritated residents are calling for at least a temporary solution in the meantime.