News snippets – Costa Blanca North

Linda Hall
ROAD REOPENED: Traffic now allowed to use Camino del Llandero Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Power supply BENIDORM’s Camino del Llandero road has reopened to traffic after power cables were substituted in Els Tolls.  These are now linked to the new Montebello substation in La Nucia, helping to decongest Benidorm’s transformer centres.

Second chance THE Generalitat’s Health department launched a regionwide campaign, contacting all those who ignored or missed phone calls or text messages for anti-Covid vaccinations. They will receive a choice of dates to suit their personal arrangements.    

Work place  AN Alicante-Orihuela diocese report revealed that more than 13 per cent of Alicante province wage-earners registered with Social Security are from outside Spain.  Roughly half are from Europe, with the UK at the head. 

Get tested BALEARIA, which operates the Denia-Baleares ferry is offering antigen tests to passengers. All of the islands now require a negative result before admitting residents from communities with a Covid incidence above 60 per 100,000 residents.

