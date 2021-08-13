News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Ugly mugs THIRTY-ONE artists took part in Altea’s Return of the Gargoyles project. They are a modern take on gargoyles and have been on display on walls in the Old Town since June 2, remaining there until October. First prize of €600, awarded by a jury, went to Hans Som.

Road closed JAVEA town hall closes the CV-7362 access road to Cabo San Antonio point each night to prevent gatherings and outdoor drinking that infringe anti-Covid regulations. The Alicante sub-delegation had to authorise the measure, as the CV-7362 comes under the jurisdiction of the central government, not the town hall.

Two-year plan THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ), which controls the Jucar basin’s watercourses, approved 57 projects, principally from town halls, to clear vegetation and litter from streams and rivers over the next two years. These included submissions from Campello, Alfaz, Javea, El Verger and Rafol d’Almunia in Alicante province.

Still there DENIA town hall discarded plans to cut down palms in Plaza Jaume 1 after the trees were affected during recent gales. Having lopped and inspected them, experts from the Parks and Gardens department finally concluded that the condition of the trees was not as bad as initially feared.

Pitch perfect REMODELLING the Albir football ground, which was much-deteriorated owing to the passing of time and constant use, is going ahead on schedule. The €366,486 project includes upgrading the pitch’s drainage system, providing the changing rooms and toilets with drinking water and making improvements to the main drainage network.

Easy choice DR JOSE LUIS FERRANDEZ hoisted the Blue Flag that was once again awarded to Villajoyosa’s Club Nautico. Dr Fernandez, who belongs to the yacht club, was chosen to draw attention to the work and dedication of health professionals during the pandemic, explained Club Nautico president Jose Antonio Chapa.