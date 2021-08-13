Mijas hosts Andalusian Under-23 Championship and Padel Under-3000 Tournament

Mijas will host two events this weekend for paddle lovers: the Andalusian Under-23 Championship and the Under 3000 Tournament for youngsters and children.

The tournaments will be played this weekend in the Raquetas de Mijas club, and more than 200 athletes from the Andalucian quarry will compete.

“Mijas should support this type of event precisely to promote our Mijas athletes and also because it means consolidating Mijas as one of the main padel towns in Andalucia”, emphasised the Mijas mayor, who has assured “that we are going to continue in this line because we believe that it is a sport that is on the rise and we must continue to support it”.

The president of the Andalucian Paddle Federation, Jose Perez, recalled that these two competitions in Mijas will continue in the following weeks with the Absolute Andalucian Championship and the Spanish Championship of Autonomous Youth Teams.

“In the next month Mijas will be a reference for Andalucian paddle tennis and national paddle tennis,” emphasises Perez.

It will have Pepe Aliaga, Fran Guerrero, Jairo Bautista, Guillermo Collado, Jose Maria Garcia and Jose Mena as the top judges.

In the female box, Carmen Castillon, Lorena Vano, Raquel Segura, Alba Perez, and sisters Eunice and Priscila Rodriguez.

In the Under 3000 Tournament there will be the categories of male and female juvenile and child, and in them 56 couples will compete.

The two competitions will begin on Friday afternoon, August 13, and the finals will be on Sunday morning.

