Mercadona to buy 97,500 tons of Spanish watermelon this season

MERCADONA will purchase around 97,500 tons of watermelon of Spanish origin this season

It has been estimated by the supermarket giant that Mercadona will buy more than 97,500 tons of watermelon of Spanish origin this season, from the fields of Andalucia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, and the Canary Islands.

The chain is committed to purchasing local fruit and vegetables, which is why it buys its watermelon from 22 different suppliers, and in Valencia and Castellon it collaborates with Amifruit, Anecoop, and Ramafrut suppliers, Juan Roig’s company has reported.

Watermelon is a fruit with sweet, juicy flesh, containing many black pips, and is known to be rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as important minerals and fibre, plus antioxidants, and it can be purchased in the supermarkets whole, or in halves.

Mercadona supports the “Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables” initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, and it defends fair commercial practices, for years it has adhered to the Code of Good Commercial Practices in Food Contracting.


This voluntary agreement, which represents a new step in the promotion of fair commercial practices, is a part of the Law of Measures to Improve the Functioning of the Food Chain, and is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food (MAPA) in collaboration with different associations of the entire national agri-food chain, as reported by larazon.es.

