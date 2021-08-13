Man trapped in collision between two cars in Spain's Costa del Sol dies

Man trapped in a collision between two cars on the A-7 in Estepona on Spain’s Costa del Sol dies.

A man was killed after being involved in a collision between two cars on the A-7 in Estepona, according to a report from The Sur.

The fatal accident involving two cars occurred just after one o’clock in the morning, in Cancelada, in the direction of San Pedro de Alcántara.

Authorities were alerted to the tragic accident when several witnesses alerted the 112 Emergency services of a collision between two cars at kilometre 165 of the A-7, located at the top end of Cancelada.

According to callers, a person was trapped in one of the vehicles that was involved in the collision and needed help badly. Upon arrival at the grim scene, a doctor declared the man had died and his body was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with the people involved in the crash.

Related:

Advice on the event of being involved in an accident.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) advises if you are the driver of the vehicle involved in a traffic accident, it is best to try to reach a friendly agreement with the other driver involved and exchange details at the scene, as this greatly helps later when dealing with insurance companies claims.

This document should include details of the parties involved, details of the vehicle and the accident insurance of its holders, as well as the damage caused. This document must be signed by both drivers and the insurance companies will be responsible for repairing the damage.

If you or any of the passengers in the vehicles have been injured, you should request a medical assistance report stating that these damages have occurred as a result of the accident. This document is important because these parts will constitute important evidence in claiming compensation from insurance companies.

In the event that you are a victim of the accident, you have the right to be compensated regardless of the damages suffered (physical, material or personal) and you have 2 ways to establish the claim: the extrajudicial route that is carried out without going to trial, negotiating with the insurer the amount of the indemnity; and finally, the judicial route, which of course will take a long time to complete.

