Man in Andalucia Spain jailed for SIX months after threatening his ex-partner through WhatsApp

Man in Almeria, Andalucia, Spain, jailed for SIX months after threatening his ex-partner through a WhatsApp message.

A judge in Almería has sentenced a man who threatened his partner through WhatsApp messages to six months in jail, according to a report from Diariosevilla.

The sentence highlighted the proven facts that took place on February 3 this year when the defendant had a messaging conversation using WhatsApp with his ex-partner.

According to court reports, the man threatened to “end her existence” and swore on his “son’s life” that he would carry out the threat.

For his actions, he was sentenced to six months in prison for the crime of threats of ​​violence against women, something that has been in the media for a while now in Spain since a rise in domestic violence cases has been seen, mostly blamed on the Covid restrictions.

Once the man has finished his sentence, he will also have to abide by a 500-metre restraining order for two years, meaning that is the maximum distance allowed where he can be in the same area as her.

It is not the first time someone has been jailed in Spain for using WhatsApp to threaten another person.

The Criminal Court number 5 of Almería sentenced a man to one year in prison who failed to comply with a restraining order with respect to a minor under 15 years of age with whom he had had a relationship, whom after seeing him again he threatened to kill and insulted him in person, on the phone and through a WhatsApp message.

The sentence issued by the court recognised that the defendant, JPM, had already been sentenced prior to the events by two courts to sentences of eight and six months in prison, respectively, although in April 2016 the execution of the first was suspended for a period of two years.

