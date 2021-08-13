Malaga motorcycle rider found to be five times over alcohol limit after accident

A MALAGA motorcycle rider was found to be five times over the legal alcohol limit when breathalised after a head-on collision with a car

Local Police officers in Malaga capital are investigating a 35-year-old motorcycle rider who was involved in a frontal traffic collision with a car last Saturday, August 7, and subsequently found to be five times over the legal alcohol limit. The Malaga resident was read his rights by the officers but not arrested.

The incident occurred at around 10.10pm, on Paseo Cerrado de Calderon, when a police officer came across the scene of the accident, and proceeded to inquire about the condition of the drivers, while requesting the presence of medical services, with a uniformed patrol arriving only minutes later.

An ambulance arrived on the scene, but the rider denied their attempts to treat him, only allowing some minor treatment to be carried out, at which point the police officers noticed unmistakable signs of his being under the influence of alcohol, such as a strong smell of alcohol on the breath, hesitant speech.

They reportedly informed him that he had to undergo the legally established breathalyser test, agreeing to accompany them to the Local Police station of Malaga, where he produced a positive result of 1.15mg per litre of exhaled air, after which he flatly refused to take a second test, even allegedly faking a fainting spell.

A statement from the driver of the vehicle claimed that he was driving along the Paseo Cerrado de Calderon, towards the beach, when suddenly, the motorcycle, which was travelling in the opposite direction, entered his lane, resulting in a head-on collision, which triggered the airbag, causing abrasions to both arms.


In view of his refusal to take the second test, the local police officers informed the motorcycle driver of his rights as a non-detained person who was being placed under investigation, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety, for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and another for refusal to undergo a legally established alcohol test, as reported by 101tv.es.

