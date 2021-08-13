Madrid police arrest arsonist who started Collado Villalba forest fire

MADRID police have arrested an arsonist responsible for starting the forest fire in the mountain region of Collado Villalba one week ago



A joint investigation by Madrid’s Guardia Civil, and the Local Police of Collado Villalba, resulted in the identification, location, and arrest, of the arsonist responsible for causing the forest fire a week ago in a mountain area of ​​the Madrid municipality.

A 20-year-old young man has been charged with a crime against nature, and the environment, because the fire attributed to him has a clear criminal intent since according to the first results of the investigation, carried out by the firefighting investigation services, it was found to have originated in 16 different sources.

The events occurred at dawn on August 5, in the area of ​​the Coto de las Suertes viewpoint in Collado Villalba, and it was around that time that a fire started which luckily only affected 6,100m² of grass and scrub area, because it could be extinguished quickly, but was subsequently found to have been started out in multiple isolated sources.

Police patrols that were on duty that day, together with the emergency services, managed to control the fire quite quickly and efficiently, preventing it from spreading towards other nearby, very crowded areas, with residential properties at risk from the flames.

Thanks to the testimony of a witness, the Guardia Civil was able to put together a precise description of the alleged arsonist, with typology and characteristics that fully coincided with those of one of the young people who Local Police officers recalled punishing only half an hour before the fire started, after finding himself consuming alcoholic beverages in an area very close to the place of origin of the blaze.

After the investigators obtained the identity of the alleged suspect and located him, the witness recognised him without any doubt, at which point, the 20-year-old male of Maghreb origin, and a resident of Collado Villaba, was arrested on a charge of arson, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

