Jalon Valley Help says ‘Thank You’

EACH year Jalon Valley Help (JVH) organises a “Thank You” evening for all volunteers.

After 12 months of restrictions JVH decided to hold bring-your-own picnic in the Los Arcos gardens in Pedreguer and asked The Entertainers to perform.

Elaine Horton, JVH president, explained that the evening had been organised to thank all volunteers, particularly those behind-the-scenes workers whose endeavours are sometimes overlooked but never taken for granted.

These are the people in the JVH storerooms, shifting furniture or moving medical beds, the volunteers from the shops and those managing JVH’s affairs or organising fund-raising events.

Elaine specifically thanked one special helper, Angelo, who occasionally helps in the Orba shop.

At nine years of age, Angelo is their youngest-ever volunteer and, as Elaine said, “He could sell snow to the Eskimos.”

As he recently celebrated his birthday, Angelo received two gifts and happily shared his birthday cake with the other volunteers.

As usual, at the end of the evening The Entertainers were joined by the committee to sing the JVH anthem “You raise me up” before concluding the evening with a great Queen medley to send everybody home, happy after another great evening at Los Arcos.

For more information about JVH, including their fund-raising events to support their endeavours, please check the www.jalonvalleyhelp.com website.