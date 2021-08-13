It’s Friday 13th, but in Spain you have nothing to fear today

IT’S FRIDAY 13th, but if you live in Spain then you have nothing to fear today, no matter how superstitious you might be



Today is Friday 13th, a date believed by superstitious people in many parts of the world – the UK, USA, Canada etc – to be the unluckiest date of the year, but, in case you were not aware of it, Spain is not one of those countries, instead, it is Tuesday 13th that is the dreaded date that superstitious Spaniards fear.

So, that means if you are reading this in Spain, just go ahead and enjoy your day without worrying about any black cats, you can quite safely buy a lottery ticket and not think you will be jinxed, and you can even watch the compulsory Friday the 13th that is bound to be on television tonight.

The origin of Friday 13th being unlucky has led to numerous superstitions around the world, in some hotels they don’t have a floor No13, and some airlines omit the number in their aircraft aisles.

As far as Tuesday 13th is concerned, in Spanish beliefs, again, nobody can actually pinpoint an exact reason, it is all supposition, but some scholars have pointed out that the word ‘martes’, which is Spanish for Tuesday, has its roots in Roman mythology, and that Mars was the Roman God of War, which could be associated with death, violence, destruction, etc.

Some historians have claimed that the origin of Friday 13th lies in Christianity, and dates back to the Last Supper, when Jesus was with his 12 apostles, and that Judas was the unlucky 13th attendee, who betrayed Jesus, leading to his crucifixion, with the Book of Revelation also in its 13th chapter referring to the Antichrist, and the Apocalypse, thus adding more negativity to the number.

In Norse mythology, Loki is the God of Evil, who was the 13th guest invited to dinner in Valhalla, and in Kabbalah, there are 13 evil spirits, all of which lend themselves to the myth.

