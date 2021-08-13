Hacker stole cryptocurrency worth $600 million from US company

HACKER stole cryptocurrency worth $600 million (€510 million) from US company has now returned most of it to Poly Network.

For some months the Bank of Spain as well as many other Central Banks has warned investors that whilst cryptocurrency may appear attractive, its very nature makes it difficult to trace and is therefore very risky.

It transpires that the hacker in question was more interested in showing how clever he was rather than wanting to make a large financial gain from his actions and he is considered to be what is known as a White Hat, someone who points out flaws in company systems.

He or she did however make a few donations to strangers online but turned down a $500,000 (€425,000) reward and promise of immunity of prosecution and confirmed via twitter that they had undertaken the hack for fun and to point out to Poly Network that its system was vulnerable.

Time will tell whether all of the money will be returned and whether the anonymous hacker will be identified, but it certainly gives investors something to think about.

