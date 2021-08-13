Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face extradition to US

Laura Kemp
Two Guatemalans who are being detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for their involvement in alleged drug trafficking.

A Spanish judicial official said today, Friday, August 13, that two men from Guatemala who are being detained in Madrid will be processed to be extradited to the United States for their part in alleged drug trafficking.

Johann Gehlert Coronado and Dieter Gehlert Coronado will be extradited to the United States once there is final approval for the Spanish Government, an official confirmed. The official also spoke about the condition of anonymity in accordance with department rules.

The Guatemalan men were arrested on August 3 and appeared in court on August 5, they both agreed to surrender to the United States authorities.

According to documents that were seen by The Associated Press, Johann Gehlert Coronado has links to Guatemala’s TODOS political party, kvia.com reports.

Earlier this week in Madrid, National Police officers arrested five individuals, four men, and one woman, in Gran CanariaTenerife, Malaga, and Madrid – all of them without police records – for allegedly laundering more than €800,000 from drug trafficking. Two of the detainees also suspected of a crime of falsifying documents. Eight other people are still being investigated as part of the same operation.


The arrests came about as the result of a property investigation that agents of the UDEF Group of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police of Las Palmas began back in 2018, after dismantling a criminal organization and seizing 2,875kg of cocaine on the Medio Almud beach, in Mogan, Gran Canaria.

