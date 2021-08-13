US delivery company Gopuff has signed an agreement to take over UK based Dija set up recently by former Deliveroo workers Alberto Menolascina and Yusuf Saban.

Although UK based, Dija has a presence in France and Spain which was one of Gopuff’s target markets.

Dija was founded in 2020 and has grown rapidly, opening and operating dozens of micro-fulfilment centres across London, Paris, Madrid, Valencia, and other major cities.

There are many similarities between Gopuff and Dija as both businesses have a vertically-integrated operating model, sharing many core values and a passion for both innovation and delivering for their customers.

With Gopuff’s earlier acquisition of the delivery platform Fancy in the UK, and now Dija with its background knowledge of Deliveroo, Gopuff will operate in three European countries with plans for continued rapid expansion, bringing even more consumers their everyday needs and further redefining the Instant Needs category.

Gopuff plans to operate in those three European countries with some 40 micro-fulfilment centres and 200 employees in the region, with further plans for continued rapid expansion.

Following the sale, Dija will continue to operate under that name in the short term as the two companies develop an integration plan to enhance the customer experience in Europe and the UK.

Gopuff has recently raised $1 billion (€850 million) in new funding as investors see the strength in quick home delivery which became particularly popular during the worldwide lockdown.

