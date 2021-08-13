Ferrari Roma supercar wedged in a narrow Italian street

WATCH THE VIDEO of a €230,000 (£195,000) Ferrari Roma supercar wedged between the walls of a narrow Italian street



In what must be one of the worst miscalculations caught on video in a long time, the driver – and presumably owner – of a luxurious Ferrari Roma supercar most definitely did not properly weigh up the width of his car compared to the width of an Italian street he tried to drive down, ending up with his car completely stuck between the walls of the street, in an Italian town or city whose name has not yet been discovered.

Italy is a very touristy country, with many great historical attractions, one of which, when it comes to driving, is surely the joy of touring around the small cobblestone streets of its medieval and Renaissance-era towns and cities, which are notoriously very narrow, with typical wooden shutters, decorated with green creepers, and lined with small trattorie tables, with such alleys probably being one of the most characteristic images of the country.

However, as you can see in the video below, courtesy of SupercarsNews, they are obviously not suitable for luxurious sports cars like the Ferrari Roma, a legendary car manufacturer that is synonymous with this beautiful country, although apparently, it would seem that their good work in manufacturing supercars does match very well with the design of their streets.

The Ferrari Roma, a model introduced by the brand a couple of years ago, with a starting price of around €230,000 (£195,000), measures 1,974 millimeters wide – just under two metres – though apparently incompatible with the width of historic Italian streets.

We have no news on how the driver managed to get his car out of there, although it is pretty much guaranteed that the car needed a little bit of repair to some scratches on its paintwork once it was released, as reported by 20minutos.es.