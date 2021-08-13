Kate Garraway clashes with Edwina Currie over cost of PCR tests

Things got heated on Good Morning Britain today, August 13, as presenter Kate Garraway got into a debate with former MP Edwina Currie.

Kate ended up telling Edwina to “leave it” when they got onto the subject of holidaying in the UK and said to her that wouldn’t be considered a vacation in her opinion.

The UK is the second country in the world with the highest PCR test cost and Edwina said that she believed there was no profiteering involved.

The former MP also said that people in the UK should have staycations rather than getting flights abroad.

Kate stated: “I am very keen to have a holiday abroad but this is for a specific reason where I might need to travel.”

Edwina replied: “We have lots of people that have special needs who holiday in all parts of the United Kingdom. So the idea that you have to pay for these tests…”

Kate quickly hit back, saying: “I haven’t even said it’s a holiday Edwina, so let’s just you know, let’s leave it.”

Viewers at home picked up on the tension and took to Twitter to share their opinion on the debate. Some GMB viewers also voiced their views on Edwina’s statement that she thinks there is no profiteering involved in the expensive PCR tests.

One commented: “Does Edwina not realise not everyone is travelling abroad for a bloody holiday #gmb and the UK is so expensive for a holiday £1200 for a week in the Peak District or even Skeggy.”

Another wrote on social media: “Edwina is talking rubbish, most probably one of her cronies making their quick buck!”

A third said: “Edwina working hard here to justify to extortionate prices of PCR tests so that her Tory mates can continue to take in the cash from the companies.”

An investigation into the matter has found that the UK is one of the most expensive countries in the world to get a PCR test in order to travel, at £92 per test, according to The Daily Star.

