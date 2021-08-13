DGT prepares for operation ‘August 15’ on roads of Andalucia

The DGT is preparing for operation ‘August 15’ on the roads of Andalucia this weekend

Starting at 2pm today, Friday, August 13, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has prepared an extensive surveillance operation which will continue until midnight on Monday, August 16, with special traffic regulation measures being put in place for the provinces of Sevilla, Cadiz, and Huelva, in ‘Operation August 15’.

Andalucia is facing a hectic weekend, with temperatures already extremely high – reportedly as much as 44 degrees in some parts – the DGT is anticipating an increased amount of drivers heading to the coastal areas, as this weekend sees the holiday ‘bridge’ in Spain, through until next Monday, with weather forecasters predicting a drop in temperatures coinciding with the end of the ‘bridge’.

The DGT foresees almost 6.6 million drivers setting out on the roads of Spain today, with approximately 1.5 million of those in Andalucia, which brings numbers using the roads almost back to the levels of 2109, before the pandemic, and an increase of 7.66 per cent on the corresponding period of 2020.

Drivers are being urged to act responsibly and adhere to the speed limits, especially Guardia Civil traffic police will be out in force, using both human and technical means to monitor traffic, covering all different classes of roads, not only the motorways, with Spanish roads currently having 780 fixed radars installed, of which, 92 are section, 545 are mobile, 261 speed cameras, 12 radars in helicopters, along with 15 camouflaged vans, and there are 39 drones flying in the skies above Spanish roads.

As far as the roads of Andalucia are concerned, according to the DGT, the provinces of Malaga, Sevilla, Huelva, and Cadiz are sharing four drones between them, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

