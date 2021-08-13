Customer in Girona bites a waiter when asked not to smoke

Customer in Girona bites a waiter when asked not to smoke
Customer in Girona bites a waiter when asked not to smoke. Credit: Pixabay

A customer in a bar Girona bit a waiter on his arm after he asked her not to smoke on the terrace

A customer in a bar in Girona, when asked by the waiter to not smoke on the terrace, bit him on the arm, as reported by Radio Capital.

This incident occurred on Tuesday, August 10, at the La Plaça de Begur bar in the Girona municipality of Begur, when a young couple – who were reportedly from Lleida, in Catalonia, spending a few days on holiday in the area – entered the premises, at which point the 17-year-old female allegedly proceeded to light a cigarette, which under coronavirus restrictions, is prohibited on the terraces of bars, with customers only being allowed to smoke if they move some metres away from the establishment.

Upon seeing the girl with the lit cigarette, the waiter reportedly went to inform her that it was not allowed, to which the girl’s male friend allegedly responded, “You will have to throw me out”, with another colleague of the waiter then also coming to tell them to put the cigarette out, and apparently, as this second waiter turned to walk away, the girl pounced on him and bit his arm from behind.

The waiter immediately called the Begur Local Police, who identified the girl on the same day, and the waiter reported her for an alleged crime of assault, therefore, the case is at the disposal of the court, as reported by 20minutos.es.

