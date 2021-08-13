Carer arrested in Alicante for robbing a 90-year-old woman

CARER in Alicante arrested by the National Police for robbing a 90-year-old woman she was looking after



National Police officers in Alicante have arrested a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrator of the theft of jewellery, money, and a bank card, from the home of a 90-year-old woman she had recently started working for as a carer, after replying to an advert on the internet offering the vacancy for somebody to look after the old woman.

According to a statement from the police, the old woman’s daughter had gone out and left her mother in the care of the now arrested woman, but when she returned home later in the day, she caught the woman by surprise, in the middle of looking through drawers in the home, and upon questioning her as to why she was doing it, the accused allegedly attacked her and fled from the property.

After the detainee fled, the daughter started checking and soon realised that various items of jewellery, worth around €15,000 (£12,750) had gone missing, along with €1,200 (£1,020) in cash, plus a credit card, which was subsequently found to have been used to make three withdraws of €100 at an ATM.

Once the daughter had filed a complaint against the woman at the police station, officers of the Investigation Group of the Northern District Police Station of Alicante were able to fully identify and locate the alleged thief, who was promptly arrested, with the majority of the missing jewels found at the woman’s home, which were returned to their legitimate owner, the old lady, while the thief was handed over to the Alicante Court of Instruction, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

