Russian navy enters the English Channel accompanied by destroyers.

The Russian Navy anti-submarine destroyer, Vice-Admiral Kulakov, has entered the English Channel accompanied by multiple support vessels.

The Russian Northern Fleet reported that a large anti-submarine ship entered the English Channel this evening, Friday, August, 13.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Today, a detachment of ships and support vessels, headed by the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov of the Northern Fleet, passed the Pas-de-Calais and continues to move southward in the English Channel,” read the statement.

The fleet consists of a Russian corvette military ship called “Gremyachchiy” that belongs to the Pacific Fleet, and a minesweeper vessel named “Vladimir Emelyanov” from the Black Sea Fleet.

The naval task force also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet. These warships participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in late July and joined a group of the Northern Fleet’s ships and support vessels in the North Sea on August 12.

The crews of the Russian Navy’s warships and support vessels will eventually practice a series of inter-fleet interoperability tasks in accordance with their long-distance deployment plans, the Russian press office said.

The two ships reportedly joined the anti-submarine destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov of the Northern Fleet in the North Sea on August 12 after participating in Russia’s Main Naval Parade- the UK’s ministry of defence has yet to issue a statement.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.