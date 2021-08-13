Bolonia beach in Cadiz chosen as the best destination for a summer escape

Bolonia beach in Cadiz, in Andalucia Spain, has been chosen as the best destination for a summer escape on the southern coast.

Andalucian tourism is as varied as it is extensive throughout the whole of the region. The welcoming community offers a wide range of services and activities with which to enjoy this year’s summer holidays. Whether for an average stay or a weekend getaway, or even a staycation, Andalucia is proving yet again to be the preferred destination for all types of tourists.

Whether it is to enjoy its beautiful inland areas (which many British expats say they have yet to discover) or its extensive coastline, we all have a corner to retreat to in summer to escape the noise and bustle or just to connect with nature.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Faced with the question set by The Andalucian Tourist Board in a recent poll, the coast clearly wins, but there is also a small surprise in the top five areas chosen.

The favourite destination winning poll is one of the most beautiful jewels of the Andalucian province of Cadiz. Located in the municipality of Tarifa, this Cadiz beach has up to 4 kilometres long and 70 meters wide of fine white sand, gathering 27% of the votes.

Its landscape is a natural landscape that has a wild treatment due to its location, right on the edge of the Natural Park of the Strait, which guarantees its conservation. It has its well-known dune and is surrounded by a pine forest area that gives this beach a peculiar physiognomy. In addition, visitors can also alternate different types of tourism, such as a vacation with a more artistic and cultural interest due to the proximity of the Roman ruins of Baelo Claudia.

Although its access is not easy due to the location, between the Sierra de la Plata, the hill of San Bartolomé and the Sierra de la Higuera, with its natural beauty, makes it worthwhile.

It has been chosen on numerous occasions as the best beach in Cadiz and its crystal clear waters never fail to impress. The wind is ever-present in the area so windsurfing is one of its great successes also.

Related:

Bolonia beach in Cadiz province is a must if you like beaches

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.