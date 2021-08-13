AVE picks up speed

CONSTRUCTING the Lorca-Pulpi section of the AVE high speed track will be put out to tender in early September.

On his recent visit to Almeria where he visited Nijar’s AVE installation, Spain’s Presidency minister Felix Bolaños confirmed that the AVE should reach Murcia next year.

“The line will be functioning perfectly between Madrid and Almeria by 2025 or 2026,” the minister told the Spanish media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Assuming that the Lorca-Pulpi project gets Cabinet approval on the meeting scheduled for August 31, the tender will be published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE) at the beginning of next month.

Work can recommence on all sections of the AVE line inside Almeria now that complex problems that surrounded taking the line below ground in Lorca have been solved.

Bolaños pointed out that the central government’s 2021 Budget allocated almost €2 billion to the Mediterranean Corridor rail link.

“One out of every three euros that is invested in the Mediterranean Corridor goes to the Murcia-Almeria AVE line,” the minister said.

“Words are no substitutes for deeds,” Bolaños admitted. “But what we are doing proves our clear commitment to this line, using European funds.”