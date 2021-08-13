Almost all of the 800 children who fled from Morocco into Ceuta have been returned home.

The National Police has activated an operation on Friday afternoon, August 13, to repatriate the nearly 800 unaccompanied Moroccan minors who have been sheltering in Ceuta since mid-May.

The operation began with the transfer, in groups of 15, of the 234 adolescents sheltered in the Santa Amelia sports centre, according to police sources who said that the repatriation operation will not include minors considered “vulnerable”.

The Government delegate in Ceuta, Salvadora Mateos, announced last Monday that “in days” it would be verified that relations between Spain and Morocco are once again “very good” after the change at the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NGOs, such as Save The Children, had warned that the repatriation of these minors would only be feasible “in specific cases”. “As a universal solution, it would be illegal from the point of view of the regulations applied by the Government of Spain, and we would also be in breach of a moral duty: it is simply impossible,” said its general director, Andrés Conde.

The authorities calculated that there could be between 2,000 and 3,000 minors among the more than 10,000 people who entered Ceuta en masse in May, given the passivity of Morocco.

Many of them were returned straight away, others returned voluntarily and the rest, about a thousand, ended up housed in warehouses, pavilions and makeshift camps in dangerous and often unsanitary conditions.

Another unknown number of children, which could total two hundred, were living on the streets. The hundreds of parents who were initially interested in reunification ended up hoping that their children would remain in Europe.

