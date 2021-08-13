Algeria arrests 22 suspected wildfire arsonists as dozens more killed by the blazes.

Algerian authorities have arrested 22 suspected arsonists believed to be involved in the devastating wildfires that are still raging across the country.

The North African country has been in the grip of devastating fires since Monday that have so far claimed at least 69 lives, including 41 civilians and 28 soldiers – emergency services say that figure is expected to rise.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the arrest of 22 suspects for arson in a speech on state television, saying that “the majority of fires are of criminal origin.”

Algerian authorities say they quickly suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time and hopefully these arrests will serve as a warning to others thinking of doing the same thing.

As well as soldiers on the ground, the army has been using six helicopters to extinguish blazes, supported by two firefighting planes hired from the European Union and which have been in action since early Thursday, August 5.

The government will receive two more planes from Spain on Friday and a third one from Switzerland in the next three days said Tebboune, who added;

“It’s a disaster … disaster. But our strength will not collapse. We must preserve national unity… I insist on national unity.”

Tebboune also praised aid caravans from other provinces who had provided affected regions with food, medicine and donations of other material.

Neighbouring Morocco, with whom Algeria has long had strained ties over the sovereignty of the Western Sahara, also offered to help by providing two planes.

“Individuals and associations are mobilising… by organising collections of clothes, foodstuffs, medicines and hygiene products,” said Algeria’s TSA news website, calling it a “surge of solidarity”.

