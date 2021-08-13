Alcala de Guadaira couple jailed over failed attempted murder plot

AN Alcala de Guadaira couple have been jailed in Cadiz after the woman’s attempt to murder her husband, with the help of her lover, failed



National Police officers in Alcala de Guadaira arrested two persons on July 13, a 47-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman, on suspicion of their attempted murder of the woman’s husband, as well as a crime of being in possession of illegal weapons.

Along with her new partner, the woman allegedly devised a plan to kill her husband, who was subsequently shot in the chest with a shotgun, leaving him seriously wounded as a result, and police officers reportedly prevented a second attempt on his life when they intercepted the couple in a vehicle, inside which they found a loaded shotgun, a large knife, a balaclava, a wig, and a change of clothing, presumably for making their escape without being identified.

According to a police statement, the events occurred on July 13, when a call was received by the 091 emergency number, informing that a person had been injured with a firearm while he was riding his moped on a little-used rural road, in the Cadiz municipality of Alcala de Guadaira, with the officers of the responding patrol verifying the veracity of the facts, as did the health services that assisted the victim “in situ”, with the victim having to be rushed to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

An investigation was launched by the National Police of Alcala de Guadaira, which was made all the more difficult due to the fact that the victim had no idea who had shot him, but during the course of the investigation, they discovered the romantic relationship between the victim’s wife and the other man, who she has passed off to them as her cousin, and so the officers concentrated on this couple.

It was soon verified that this couple had tried to kill the husband, who, having failed in their first attempt, devised the second plan, which was foiled by good police work, which culminated in the arrest of the two suspects, who were both charged with attempted murder, placed before the judicial authorities, and sentenced to prison, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

