Work of art

PAUL BRUCE contacted the Euro Weekly News recently, telling us about a mural he had just completed.

A Benidorm resident, Paul explained that he had painted the mural for Beni-Spoons Sports and Karaoke Bar in the Rincon de Loix after he saw a Facebook request, asking if there was anyone around who could paint a mural.

Paul, now retired and living in the Benidorm’s Sierra Helada national park, studied art at college, he revealed: “But I only started painting again after we got locked down during the Covid crisis.”

His wife, whose hobby is needlecraft bought him some paints to pass the time, he said.

“I mainly paint canvas art with acrylics. Sea and boats are my favourites although I paint anything but have to say that I cannot paint people!”

The Beni-Spoons’ mural took 15 hours, spread over two days and Paul admitted that he was glad it had turned out well.

“People walking by or in the bar were so complimentary but we always see issues with our own art,” he confessed.

Paul also mentioned that Neil, Beni-Spoon’s owner, who is also the Saturday and Sunday breakfast show DJ on Fresh FM, has agreed to display a limited run of the canvas artwork he carried out for the mural.

“The proceeds from each sale will go to local Benidorm charities,” Paul said.