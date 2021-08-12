Actress Una Stubbs, known for Eastenders and Sherlock, dies age 84

British actress Una Stubbs has died aged 84.

British actress Una Stubbs, known for playing Mrs Hudson in Sherlock, Rita Rawlins in the sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness and in Health and Aunt Sally in the children’s series Worzel Gummidge, has died aged 84.

Una became famous in the 1960s and appeared on films such as Sir Cliff Richard’s Summer Holiday, and has since remained one of the UK’s best-loved actresses.

Her family have said that she died at her Edinburgh home with her family around her, her agent told the BBC that she had been unwell for a few months.

