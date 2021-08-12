Tragic statistics

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Tragic statistics
MINUTE’S SILENCE: Benidorm corporation honours latest gender violence victim Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall held a minute’s silence in memory of the 63-year-old woman recently killed by her husband in Sevilla.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence announced that a police investigation had confirmed that her husband had shot her several times and she was a victim of gender violence.

Thirty-one women have now lost their lives at the hands of partners or ex-partners this year, bringing a total of 1,109 since 2003 when records of these deaths were first kept.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Angela Zaragozi, who heads Benidorm’s Equality department, reminded women in situations of risk that the town hall has specialised personnel who can help them.  The 016 number is also operative 24 hours a day, year round, providing attention in 52 languages.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here