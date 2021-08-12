Tragic statistics

BENIDORM town hall held a minute’s silence in memory of the 63-year-old woman recently killed by her husband in Sevilla.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence announced that a police investigation had confirmed that her husband had shot her several times and she was a victim of gender violence.

Thirty-one women have now lost their lives at the hands of partners or ex-partners this year, bringing a total of 1,109 since 2003 when records of these deaths were first kept.

Angela Zaragozi, who heads Benidorm’s Equality department, reminded women in situations of risk that the town hall has specialised personnel who can help them. The 016 number is also operative 24 hours a day, year round, providing attention in 52 languages.