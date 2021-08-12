The Stunning Villa del Sueños in Zurgena

NEW & EXCLUSIVE LISTING WITH VOSS HOMES – A superbly presented and lovingly maintained, spacious three bed, two bath villa with H&C air con, 8m x 4m swimming pool, single garage on an immaculately landscaped garden of 600m2 with great views. Fourmins drive to a popular bar/restaurant.

Just eight mins drive to La Alfoquia village with amenities, 10 mins to Arboleas, 14 mins drive to Huercal-Overa town and 30 mins drive to the coast at Garrucha and Mojacar etc

This really is a stunning property. Villa del Sueños is on an enviable corner plot and is part of a small, quiet development of similarly well maintained villas and has tarmac road access and plenty of safe on road parking and no through traffic.

To the front of the villa is the drive way and single garage, large enough for a small car.

Surrounding the villa are beautifully arranged and landscaped gardens with a variety of cacti and succulent plants, water feature and 8m x 4m swimming pool with plenty of attractive terracing and room for sun bathing and entertaining. At the front of the villa is a covered terrace which looks over the pool and views.

To the side is a door leading into the utility room and then into the large fitted kitchen with plenty of storage and worktop space.

From the kitchen is an archway leading into the spacious living room / dining room with fan assisted wood burning fire, H&C aircon, ceiling fans and glazed double doors leading out to the front terrace and pool.

From the living room is the hallway with a second entrance door leading to the rear of the villa with lovely seating area and more attractive gardens.

Also from the hallway are the bedrooms and bathrooms. The main bedroom has an en suite shower room and glazed double doors leading to the covered porch and pool.

There are also two double guest bedrooms and a family bathroom. All the bedrooms have built in wardrobes, H&C aircon and ceiling fans.

Mains electricity, water and internet are connected. The villa also has quality double glazed windows, mosquito screens, pull down blinds and attractive window grills.

Voss Homes is a British family-run business with offices in Huercal-Overa and La Alfoquia village (Zurgena).

For more information and to arrange a viewing of VH1891 please contact Voss Homes on 0034 950 616 827 or 0034 678 002 006.