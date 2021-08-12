The importance of keeping pets safe in this weekend’s extreme heat

This weekend is going to be a scorcher all across southern Spain and it is important to make sure your pet is properly cared for in the extreme heat, day and night.

Keeping your pets safe during a heatwave is vitally important. Dr Ruth MacPete, “The Pet Vet”, shares five simple tips to keep your pets safe all summer long and especially during times of extreme heat. Remember, this is not just day time advice, pets will need to have the proper care over night as temperatures will remain high.

“Every year thousands of pets suffer from heat exhaustion during the summer months. The brachycephalic or flat-nosed breeds like Pugs, Frenchies, Bulldogs and Boston Terriers are at an even greater risk of developing heat exhaustion when it is hot outside,” she said.

Keep your pets cool

Keep your pets inside where it is nice and cool whenever possible. If they have to be outside, be sure they have access to shade and water. Avoid strenuous exercise when it’s hot. Keep your walks short to avoid over-heating or walk them in the early morning or evening when it is cooler. Cooling products can also help keep your pets cool when they are out on walks. They work by dissipating heat through evaporation. For these vests to work, they need to stay wet, so remember to keep them from drying out.

Keep your pets hydrated

Make sure your pets always have access to lots of water. When it is hot, water not only evaporates faster, but pets also drink more than usual. Make sure you provide extra bowls of water and keep them in the shade. If you go out on an excursion, do not forget to bring water for your dog and portable dog bowls.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion

Be sure to know the common signs of heat exhaustion. They include: excessive panting, reluctance to move, drooling, bright red tongue and gums, vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, unsteadiness, collapsing and seizures. If you suspect that your pet is suffering from heat exhaustion, try to cool them down gradually by wetting them with cool water and immediately take them to your veterinarian for additional treatment. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can be fatal.

Protect your pet’s feet from hot surfaces

Before going on a walk, check the ground to make sure it is not too hot for your pets’ feet. Asphalt, concrete, and sand can get very hot and burn your pet’s feet. A good rule of thumb is that if it is too hot for your bare feet, it’s too hot for your pets. If you must walk your pet when the ground is hot, consider getting dog booties to protect their pads.

Never leave your pet in a hot car

Never leave your pet unattended in a car when it is warm outside. Even with the windows rolled down, a car can reach dangerous temperatures within minutes. Why risk your pet’s life? Be safe, never leave your pet in a parked car for ANY length of time when the weather is warm.

