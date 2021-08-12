Taking no risks

Taking no risks
FOREST FIRES: The region’s national parks closed to reduce risk of catastrophic blazes Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat restricted access to the Montgo and Sierra Helada national  parks as high temperatures ramped up the fire risk.

Mireia Molla, the Consellera who heads the regional government’s Environment department, called for “maximum caution and co-operation” to prevent fires in both areas.

This increased to 15 the number of Valencian national parks that banned members of public on foot, riding bicycles or driving any type of vehicle from using the parks’ paths and roads.  Neither were they allowed to venture cross-country.

Agricultural machinery was also vetoed and harvesting suspended while the fire risk continued. All forestry work was put on hold in woodland areas, fire banished from all leisure pursuits or fiestas inside the parks, with a total ban on bonfires in wooded areas or within 500 metres of them.

Sports activities, as well as though already programmed, were suspended, together with camping on Generalitat-authorised sites.

“Environment department personnel, forest rangers and guards will monitor all forest areas to prevent anything that could endanger our woodland,” Molla warned when announcing the measures.


 

