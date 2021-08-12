Standard of care in Imaging diagnosis for animals

IN Ciudad Quesada (Rojales), El Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante (Veterinary Imaging Centre is equipped with the most cutting-edge imaging technologies, providing veterinarians with advanced ultrasound, 1.5 tesla MRI and 32-slice CT services.

Ultrasonography is helpful to evaluate soft tissue and fluid structures. Moving organs may be evaluated during motion, such as the beating heart, flowing blood and contracting intestines.

Computed tomography is a diagnostic procedure that uses special x-ray equipment to obtain cross-sectional images of the body. Split-Bolus Single-Pass Multi-phased Abdominal CT is used to visualize hypeiuand hypovascular tumours and vascular malformations.

MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radiofrequency pulses and a computer to produce detailed images of organs, soft tissues, bones, vessels and virtually all other internal body structures.MRI is commonly used to examine the brain, spinal cord, muscles and soft tissues of the abdomen. These detailed images allow radiologists to better evaluate and determine the presence of certain diseases that may not be assessed adequately with other imaging methods, including CT.

CT and MRI can help veterinary internists solve puzzles and enable surgeons to prepare operations with greater accuracy.

Costablanca Sur:

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante

C/Los Arcos 23, Ciudad Quesada Rojales. Tel: +34 609 779 109

www.resonanciaveterinaria.es

Costablanca Norte:

Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario

www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com